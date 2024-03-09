RUTO: THWAKE DAM EXPANSION WILL ADDRESS WATER SHORTAGE IN UKAMBANI

The government will expand the size of Thwake Dam at an additional cost of KSh7 billion, President William Ruto has said.

He said the money has been made available for the expansion of the dam to meet the needs of residents in the region.

Speaking in Wote town, Makueni County, on Saturday, President Ruto said after completion, the dam will provide water for domestic use, livestock and irrigation for the purpose of increasing food production in the region.

“We are going to increase the size of the dam. The dam is expected to be complete by mid this year. I will come to commission it before the end of the year,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State announced that a contractor will on Monday begin construction of affordable houses in Wote town, noting that 3,000 houses will be built in the county.

On connecting more people to electricity, President Ruto said KSh1.5 has been set aside for last mile power connections in Makueni County, adding that 25,000 people would benefit.

He also told the residents that five markets will be built in the county at a cost of KSh50 million each.