RUTO TO LEADERS: GET TO WORK AND SERVE KENYANS

President William Ruto has asked leaders to be vigilant and serve the people.

He said Kenyans had delivered on their part of the bargain and it is now “our opportunity to discharge our part of the election contract”.

“We must transform the lives of the people; it is our primary responsibility.”

The President explained that it is possible to move Kenya forward if leaders are united and committed to their work.

He was speaking on Sunday at the Bomet Green Stadium in Bomet County during an interdenominational prayer service.

“We will ensure this country steps into the strides that move us forward.”

He said the ongoing collection of data from farmers will inform the Government on the right moves to make to produce more food.

“We want to eliminate the shame of hunger in our country.”

The President was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Governors Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Eric Mutai (Kericho), several MPs and MCAs.

Mr Gachagua said the Government will eliminate cartels which were fleecing farmers.