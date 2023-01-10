STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY WILLIAM RUTO, PHD, C.G.H, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA AND THE COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE DEFENCE FORCES… ON THE ON-GOING BROAD-BASED CONSULTATIONS BETWEEN SUDANESE SIGNATORIES ON THE OUTSTANDING ISSUES CONNECTED WITH THE POLITICAL FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

1. Kenya fully supports the Political Framework Agreement signed on December 5, 2022 between the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the civilian political actors in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan, reaffirming a strong commitment to peaceful future of their country. The Agreement sets out a foundation for broad-based consultations between the signatories on important actions that will ensure a successful transition and usher in stability for the Sudan.



2. It is in this regard that Kenya welcomes such broad-based Consultations between the Signatories to the Framework Agreement, which are already ongoing in Khartoum, exploring solutions to outstanding issues such as Security Sector Reforms and decisions on the future political system of the Country.



3. A peaceful and secure Sudan is critical for the prosperity and stability of the Horn of Africa and the African continent at large. As a fellow IGAD Member State, Kenya will, as always seize every opportunity available to support our brothers and sisters in the Sudan.