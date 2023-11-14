𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐄𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐄𝐓𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌 𝐑𝐔𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐗𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐎𝐅 𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐃 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐍𝐄𝐇 𝐆𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐘𝐄𝐇𝐔 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐒𝐄, 𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐈

November 14, 2023

Today, at Statehouse Nairobi, His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto, who is the Chair of the IGAD Quartet on the Sudan, received a briefing from Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of IGAD on the Jedda Process. 

Dr. Wokneh was mandated by the Quartet to represent IGAD in Jeddah, as a co-facilitator together with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, in a round of negotiations between the representatives of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Response Forces (RSF) that sought to achieve agreement on two agenda: humanitarian assistance and humanitarian ceasefire that would guarantee humanitarian access and delivery. 

The Executive Secretary informed that although the two sides agreed on the humanitarian assistance, owing to a number of factors, they had not engaged on the substantive matter of the ceasefire.  He underscored the need to obtain an immediate ceasefire as a prerequisite for the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people in need across Sudan. 

In view of the urgency of the situation, and especially the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the ground, with profound negative impact on the people of Sudan, consultations with IGAD leaders are ongoing on the next steps. 

