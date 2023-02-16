THE CHURCH IS A DEVELOPMENT PARTNER

President William Ruto has commended the role of the Church in the development of the country.

The President said investments by faith organisations have helped thousands of Kenyans access quality education and health care services across the country.

The President was speaking when he met His Beatitude Pope Theodoros ll, The Greek Orthodox Patriach of Alexandria and All Africa who paid him a courtesy call at State House.

“Faith organisations including the Orthodox Church have gone beyond pastoral work and shown a commitment to development issues in Kenya and Africa that have made a real impact our country.”

Pope Theodoros said the Orthodox Church commits to more philanthropy in Kenya.

The Orthodox Church has 1.2 million members in Kenya and 400 clergy.