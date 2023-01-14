UNIVERSITIES MUST DEPLOY RESEARCH AND INNOVATION TO DEAL WITH CHALLENGES OF OUR TIME

President William Ruto has challenged Kenyan universities to engage in research and innovation that develop solutions to urgent challenges facing Africa and the world.

The President said innovation and technological development will enhance Kenya’s competitiveness in the global economy.

“Kenya’s institutions must offer leadership in the search for solutions to humanity’s most urgent needs like poverty, inequality clean energy, climate change, hunger and disease,” he said.

The President said innovation will help Kenya develop a knowledge based economy with opportunities for Kenyan youth.

“Our labor market shows great demand for the type of specialized competencies required by a modern, globally competitive economy.”

The President was speaking at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) where he commissioned the institution’s Blue Economy Research Hub.

“The Blue Economy has emerged as a frontier of immense opportunity with the potential to contribute greatly to sustainable development,” he said.

“We shall be looking to the huh for practical solutions to a diverse range of issues and challenges.”