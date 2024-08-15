VIOLENCE UNDERMINES THE COUNTRY’S DEVELOPMENT, PRESIDENT RUTO

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to shun violence and instead embrace peaceful approaches to issues of concern.

The President asked Kenyans to maintain peace, arguing that violence has resulted in the loss of life and destruction of property.

Addressing wananchi in Eldoret City after conferring city status to the metropolis on Thursday, President Ruto noted that violence undermines the country’s economic prosperity.

“Violence undermines investment. I call upon Kenyans to keep peace so that business can flourish,” he said.

He said the culture of violence and destruction should be discouraged at all costs.

Emphasising that Kenya is a democracy governed by the rule of law, the President said leadership is determined at the ballot.

“A time comes when the interest of the nation supersedes the interest of political sides, individuals or leaders. That’s why I recently formed a broad-based Cabinet that brings all Kenyans together, ” he said.

At the same time, the President announced that Kipchoge Stadium will be upgraded to modern status in honour of athletes who have made Kenya proud.

On the new city status conferred on Eldoret, he said proper planning will be done so that the facilities match the status of the city it has acquired.