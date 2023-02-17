WE CAN ONLY DEAL WITH CLIMATE CHANGE IF WE WORK AS A CONTINENT

President William Ruto has said it is time for Africa to collectively tackle climate change.

He said effective action will only be felt when the efforts of individual nations are converted to a collective endeavor.

President Ruto said the continent must speak with one voice and champion the aspirations of its people.

“We must defend our people against injustice that motivates the plunder of Africa’s natural resources,” he explained.

He was speaking on Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the second conference of the Heads of State and Government of the Climate Change Commission for the Sahel Region.

The Head of State noted that for Africa, mitigating the climate change, is a matter of human safety and security.

The President called for a “more just financial system” that will bring together climate action and development finance to Africa.

He said such a system will sustainably generate jobs, lead to sustainable post-disaster recovery and improved risk-sharing.