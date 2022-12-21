WE HAVE ADEQUATE INFRASTRUCTURE IN FORM ONE

The Government has set up adequate infrastructure in secondary schools that promises Class Eight candidates a slot in Form One.

President William Ruto has said this was part of the Government’s goal of ensuring 100 per cent transition from primary to high schools.

The move, he explained, will enhance equality in the country.

He spoke on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi, when he received the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results from Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

“The candidates’ effort, diligence and sacrifice has paid off going by the good results posted,” said the President.