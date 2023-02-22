WE MUST TAKE NAIROBI BACK TO ITS GLORIOUS DAYS, PRESIDENT RUTO SAYS

President William Ruto has committed to take Nairobi back to its glorious days.

He said the city must recapture its cleanliness, made safe and healthy for everyone.

“The unhealthy environmental situation must be corrected to restore Nairobi to its true identity,” he said.

He was speaking on Wednesday in Korogocho, Nairobi County, during the launch of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

He said the Government has resolved to not only reclaim Nairobi’s reputation as Africa’s green city but also live up to its ancestral identity as the river of cool and fresh water.

He exuded confidence that the Commission will bring in fresh and considerable effort to accelerate the restoration of Nairobi.

Leaders present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi City Governor Johnson Sakaja, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, MPs, among others.

The President observed that Kenya will keep being governed by the rule of law.

Mr Gachagua said the Government was focussed on serving all Kenyans equally and fairly.

Mr Kilonzo said it is time the pollution of environment was termed an economic crime in the country.

The sustainable cleaning of Nairobi River, Governor Sakaja added, represents the current regime’s legacy.

Later, the President toured the Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital and pledged to support it to effectively serve area residents.