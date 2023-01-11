WE WILL HAVE PEOPLE-CENTRED, SERVICE-ORIENTED POLICE TO COMBAT CRIME — PRESIDENT RUTO

The Government will deliver security in the country without sacrificing fundamental rights.

President William Ruto said the police will be transformed into a more professional and autonomous service.

He noted that the service will be cushioned against political and bureaucratic manipulations.

“Without autonomy, the service is vulnerable to weaponisation, making it a threat to our security.”



The President explained that the police-to-citizen ratio will also be escalated to “responsively and effectively” combat crime.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday during the pass-out parade for the recruits at the National Police College in Embakasi, Nairobi County.

Kenya, he added will not relent in its quest for a stable, peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa.

“We will seize every opportunity to restore stability in the region through peacekeeping deployments and robust diplomatic efforts.”