WE WILL SECURE KENYA, ACCELERATE ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMMES: PRESIDENT RUTO

The Government will not relent in its efforts to stop insecurity in the North Rift.

President William Ruto said the Government has deployed more than 1,500 Kenya Defence Force officers and 3,000 Police in the region to fight criminals.

He said the Government is committed to restoring peace in the country.

The Head State said this will give Kenyans a chance to engage in meaningful socio-economic activities.

“This Government will end cattle rustling and insecurity in the North Rift and other places,” he said.

He made the remarks on Thursday during the Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.

The Government is also beefing up security in other disturbed areas of the country, like Lamu County.

“We will ensure every part of the country is secure. Our only problem should be fighting poverty and creating opportunities for Kenyans.”

Earlier, the President met leaders from Lamu County at State House, Nairobi.

He asked the them to step forward, unite and work together to confront insecurity in the county.

He said decisive action will be taken against those inciting people against each other, noting terrorists were capitalising on such divisions to advance their evil agenda.

The President said the Government is putting in place robust measures to enhance the country’s agricultural resilience.

He explained that so far farmers have been registered for ease and transparent distribution of affordable fertiliser.

The government has invested in Portable Artificial Insemination equipment to provide high-quality semen to farmers.

A leather factory will be set up in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone to further boost livestock farming.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Simon Chelugui, Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs, MCAs, among others were present at the goat auction.