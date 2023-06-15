WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ENDORSES KENYA’s SILICON HUB

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is keen on establishing a Silicon hub in Kenya.

Speaking when he met President Wiliam Ruto in Geneva President, World Economic Forum Børge Brende said Kenya is the “Silicon Valley of Africa”.

Mr Brende said Kenya is a regional and continental leader at a pivotal time when the “G2 (the United States and China) and Europe” have expressed and shown more interest in Africa.

President Ruto said Kenya already has a tech hub at Konza Technopolis and invited the World Economic Forum to consider partnering to make it bigger and better.

Brende invited President William Ruto to the World Economic Forum in January next year. The Forum is attended by chief executives of key global corporations from around the world and is held at Davos, Switzerland.

President Ruto met Mr Brende in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday after addressing the International Labour Organisation’s World of Work Summit