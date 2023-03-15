KENYA SIGNS DEAL ON GREEN ENERGY FERTILISER FACTORY

Kenya’s move to clean energy is near realisation with the signing of a new agreement on the launch of a green energy and fertiliser facility.

President William Ruto said the partnership with Fortescue Future Industries, a global green energy firm, will catalyse progress towards low carbon energy self-sufficiency.

It will involve the development a 300MW capacity green ammonia and fertiliser facility using the Olkaria Geothermal resources in Naivasha.

“This is a bold statement that Kenya is on an ambitious green growth agenda.”

The President made the remarks on Wednesday at State House during the signing of an investment support and implementation agreement with Fortescue Future Industries.

The agreement was signed by Energy, and National Treasury Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir and Njuguna Ndung’u, and FFI Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest.

Dr Ruto explained that Kenya is “walking the talk by taking steps that proactively exploit the opportunity to provide solutions to the global climate crisis”.

He noted that the initiative will provide affordable fertiliser to the market, enabling farmers to produce and earn more.

The project will also supply electricity to Kenya’s grid, accelerating the phasing out of fossil fuels and reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in renewable energy.



Fossil fuel-dependent fertiliser production is a significant contributor to green house gas emissions.

This is the first of three projects that will see Australia’s FFI invest in green energy and manufacturing in Kenya.



Dr Forrest said the partnership sets Kenya on a path to industrial decarbonisation.

“We are determined to be with the people of Kenya on that journey, every step of the way.”

He said momentum is accelerating Kenya’s vision to establish itself as a world leader in the production of fertiliser made using green ammonia.

“In doing so, its leadership is providing Kenya additional energy security that steps beyond the use of fossil fuels.”